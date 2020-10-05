Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos plan for a trip to face the New England Patriots

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos are enjoying their mini bye-week after picking up their first win of the year on Thursday night over the Jets.

Next up for Denver, it’s a trip to Foxborough, Massachusetts to play the Patriots. With the availability of Cam Newton once again doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19 the competitive advantage could lie with the Broncos.

Vic Fangio hasn’t yet said whether or not Drew Lock will or will not start next Sunday but he has committed to giving Brett Rypien his second career NFL start should Lock (shoulder) not be able to return.

The Broncos are also being extra-vigilant right now to follow all COVID-19 related protocols as they try to avoid the sudden rash of positive cases that popped up around the league this past week.