DENVER (KDVR) — On today’s Orange and Blue report, Nick Griffith and Bruce Haertl discuss the growing COVID-19 concerns across the landscape of the NFL.

They also check in with Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio to see what kind of alterations the Broncos are making to their practice schedule this week due to the virus.

Looking to this weekend, Griffith and Haertl break down the Broncos chances on Sunday as they go on the road for a game against the 2-6 Atlanta Falcons.