Orange and Blue Report: Breaking down the Denver Broncos 2021 draft class

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Patrick Surtain II poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected ninth by the Denver Broncos during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and to many fans the Denver Broncos went in an expected direction.

“We’re excited about the players we’ve added during this weekend,” said Denver Broncos general manager George Paton. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we do believe that we got better.”

Hired in January, Paton completed his first draft as general manager. In the past with previous teams he’s only been involved as an assistant.

“It was everything I kind of envisioned,” said Paton. “There were no surprises. I felt it went pretty smooth throughout the last three days. It is different when you’re making the final call.”

The Broncos drafted 10 players, focusing on adding depth and competition to the defensive side of the ball.

“It’s been heavy offensive drafts before I came,” Paton said. “We have a young group of players that need to develop.”

“It was just the way the board fell,” head coach Vic Fangio told FOX31. “[When] it was our turn to pick on a few of these guys, there was a big separation between the player we took and anyone else we had on the board, so George just decided to go with the higher-ranked player on the board by a good distance.”

2021 Broncos Draft Class