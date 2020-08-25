Orange and Blue Report: A hot, competitive day at training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – It may have been the hottest day at training camp and for the Broncos, the most complete.

“I like to see a good, competitive practice,” said Head Coach Vic Fangio after a steamy practice with temperatures in the mid 90s. “I think we had that today. Guys were crisp. They were competing, a lot of good, not over the top trash talking going on which I think really brought the level up at practice.”

Full pads for Broncos at Training Camp. Now less than 3 weeks until kickoff! pic.twitter.com/dWxi6psb1P — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) August 25, 2020

On the field, Lloyd Cushenberry III continues to get more reps at center. Wide receiver Daesean Hamilton looks comfortable catching a couple of long throws, and Vic Fangio likes what he is seeing from Drew Lock in his second training camp.

“I think he’s got a pretty good command of the offense even though it’s a new offense. There is some carryover from last year’s offense. He’s in a much better spot than he was last year at this time. He’s still a guy that’s only played five games. He’s into his second training camp. Last year’s got cut short. I like where he’s at, but he still has a lot of improvement to make I believe.”

The Broncos are off on Wednesday. Hopefully the day off will help them heal. Only 68 of the 80 man roster participated in practice Tuesday.

