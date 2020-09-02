No hitting in football? Broncos make decision to limit physicality at practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Turns out, the Rockies are hitting a lot more than the Broncos these days, which is to say the Orange and Blue aren’t hitting at all.

“We’ve just made the decision as an organization to not do it (hit),” lamented head coach Vic Fangio. “It’s hard. It’s not an easy decision.”

It’s been weird watching the lack of contact through Broncos camp, of course, it’s even weirder for the guys who make their living dishing out the lickings.

“It’s very different,” said cornerback A.J. Boyue. “Without having preseason games this year, it makes it tough. You never want to go into Week 1 having the expectation that you’re going to miss tackles, so we have to do everything we can to be in the right position (to make a stop).”

"The chemistry of this defense – on and off the field," what AJ Bouye likes the most about his group. "We are always talking."

With a condensed roster and practice time, it’s a move designed with safety in mind. But you can bet that Fangio swallowed hard at the decision;

“Am I worried about it? Am I concerned about it? Yeah, I am, but that’s the decision we’ve made,” the coach said.

In the meantime, guys get whatever pushes, shoves and wrap ups they can, looking for other ways to stoke the competitive fires.

“Trash talking is fun,” said receiver Courtland Sutton. “When you gave some friendly competition going on between the offense and defense, it gives the practice a little extra juice.”

So they have that going for them.