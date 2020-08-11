New team, same leadership: Jurrell Casey ready to wear the Orange and Blue

DENVER (KDVR) – With five straight Pro Bowls, it was a wonder that Jurrell Casey was even available.

“You understand that it’s a business,” the Broncos newest defensive lineman said on a Zoom press conference. “This business comes down to making sure you put the right people on the field that you feel is best. Teams [will] come for you if they feel like you can help their team out and build.”

Yes he’s 30 years old, but hopefully reborn in a defense that goes with his strengths.

“The biggest thing is allowing me to use my athletic ability. I get to move around guys and use my quickness. It allows you to get centers and guards off balance when they’re doing their pull plays and reach blocks. This defense definitely is a strong suit for me. It shouldn’t be challenging at all going forward.”

That the fact that you can line him up any where across the defensive front – from nose to end – gives you flexibility. That he gets teamed with Von Miller is another plus.

“I think the biggest thing that’s helped us a lot is being at the Pro Bowl for multiple years together. That already showed us that we’re able to work together. We just look at each other and we understand what one another needs. When you can build that type of chemistry and don’t really have to talk on the field, it makes the game move a lot faster.”

The USC product appears to be a good fit for what head coach Vic Fangio is building. He certainly seems happy with his change in scenery.

“Everybody that’s here reminds of me of Tennessee: kind, nice and straight sweethearts. I love it because when you have a friendly, family atmosphere around you, it makes you come to work and makes you love this game a whole lot more.”