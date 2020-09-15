Long running Broncos game streak over for superfan

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos 2020-21 season opener marked a tough night for one Broncos superfan before the game even started. Miles Power of Aurora officially ended his 268 Broncos game streak because of pandemic related limits placed on the number of fans allowed inside Empower Field at Mile High.

Power, now in his 40s, started his ongoing attendance at games 16 years ago. The diehard fan watched Monday night’s game from home, a concept he knew would take research. Power pointed out the last time he watched a game on a television screen, streaming was not even an option.

Power hoped he would somehow in some way be allowed to attend Monday’s game but when that didn’t happen, it stung.

“At least I’m at 268 and not 768,” Power said as he tried to put a positive spin on his devastating reality.

Power had hoped to attend 800 live Broncos games in a row. That goal meant a solid chunk of his life was mostly planned for through his 70s. Tonight’s absence changed that.

“We won’t have to go to Kansas City in the dead of winter,” Power said as he described the less desirable games, he and his wife Trisha would no longer have to attend to keep the streak alive. Among them, games like those in the past in San Diego where the Broncos season was basically over.

Trisha said less travel would mean more time to dedicate to her charity work, which she added is a good thing amid a pandemic.

Power assured us, he is still a passionate and dedicated Broncos fan. Although reaching his goal of 800 games in a row is now virtually impossible, he will look back at his previous streak with gratitude. Power proposed to his wife at a game, made business contacts, and met lifelong friends across the country.

The Broncos take on the Steelers at Pittsburgh on Sept. 20. Power won’t attend because of COVID-19 related restriction at that stadium. He hopes to catch the orange and blue live on Sept. 27, when 5700 fans will be allowed to watch the game from inside Mile High.