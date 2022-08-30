DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of players battling it out for roster spots for the Denver Broncos were left disappointed Tuesday as the team was required to whittle down to 53 players.

The Broncos started Tuesday with a trade, sending linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburg Steelers, according to multiple reports. The Broncos will reportedly receive late-round compensation for the move.

The team also tightened up the quarterback room, cutting Josh Johnson, and officially making Brett Rypien the backup for quarterback Russell Wilson.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissaro reported the Broncos waived offensive lineman Quinn Bailey. KOA’s Brandon Krisztal has a source that said the team also waived wide receiver Darrius Shepherd. Krisztal calls Sheppard a practice squad candidate, considering the team lost receiver Tim Patrick to a season-ending injury during camp, and may want more depth at the position.

One of the cuts that may have caught some off guard, if they weren’t keeping a close eye on special teams this training camp, is cutting veteran punter Sam Martin, a move the team announced Monday. Martin was a top-five punter in 2021, the move will clear some cap space and make way for Corliss Waitman, who by all accounts, competed with Martin in camp and has a better salary value.

Multiple reports indicate the Broncos also waived wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who famously started at quarterback for the Broncos in 2020 when the entire quarterback room was in violation of the league’s COVID protocols. Hinton may be a practice squad candidate the Broncos may want to keep if he clears waivers.

Players released:

Sam Martin, punter

Josh Johnson, quarterback

Players waived:

Bless Austin, cornerback

Jeremiah Gemmel, inside linebacker

Sebastian Gutierrez, tackle

JaQuan Hardy, running back

Donnie Lewis Jr., cornerback (injured)

Quinn Bailey, offensive lineman

Darrius Sheppard, wide receiver

Kendall Hinton, wide receiver

Netane Muti, offensive lineman

Seth Williams, wide receiver

Other transactions:

Malik Reed, linebacker — Traded to Pittsburg

This story will be updated throughout the day as more reported cuts come down. The Broncos have to whittle down about 20 roster positions before the deadline at 2 p.m. MDT.