DENVER (KDVR) — It’s finally here, Broncos Country. The Denver Broncos have a new look and it’s finally time to see what it all looks like on the field.

A key part of that new look is quarterback Russell Wilson, and this game is especially meaningful for him as the Broncos take on his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. This is Wilson’s first professional game for any other team, and he’ll be sitting on the opposite side of the field he’s called home since being drafted in 2012.

That’s not the only change for the Broncos though. Nathaniel Hackett has taken over as head coach, bringing a slew of new coordinators and position coaches with him.

On the flip side, the Broncos said goodbye to linebacker Malik Reed in a trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers, tight end Noah Fant in the Wilson trade and punter Sam Martin who was cut after training camp. The team suffered a big setback when Tim Patrick tore his ACL in preseason practice and is expected to be out for the season.

This game also marks the return of the Peyton and Eli “Manningcast,” an alternate broadcast that includes live commentary from the two former quarterbacks and guest interviews on ESPN2.

Be sure to put on FOX31 after the game for a complete breakdown of how it went in the Orange and Blue Zone. Then, at 11 p.m., head over to Channel 2 for Colorado Sports Night for analysis and reactions.