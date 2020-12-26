Lindsay placed on IR, Chubb out for Sunday’s matchup against the Chargers

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos’ running back Phillip Lindsay and linebacker Bradley Chubb have been ruled out for the game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Lindsay was officially put on the Injured Reserve list on Saturday with a hip/knee injury and will miss the last game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the third consecutive year he has ended the season on the IR.
Lindsay has been riddled with injury this season. He began the season with a toe injury in Week 1 and was out for the next three games. He suffered a concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 but returned a week later to rush for 83 yards and score a touchdown the last time the Broncos faced the Chargers in Week 7.
Running back LeVante Bellamy has been activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.
Chubb is listed out for the game with an ankle injury. He did not practice Thursday and the team made the decision to downgrade his status on Saturday.