DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been suspended for the second time this season after lowering his helmet in a hit on Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs Sunday night.

The hit wasn’t flagged during the game, but broadcast announcers did point out the hit after it happened.

This suspension was announced as a four-game suspension, as was his prior suspension, although that was reduced to two games on appeal.

In a letter announcing the suspension, NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan said, “On the play in question, you lowered your head and delivered a forceful blow to the shoulder and head/neck area of an opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. You could have made contact with your opponent within the rules, yet you chose not to.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked about the hit in a news conference Monday morning and said “it’s a wait-and-see” situation.

The Broncos host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in a game airing on FOX31. If this four-game suspension is upheld, Jackson will miss that game as well as matchups against the Texans, Chargers and Lions.