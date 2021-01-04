John Elway stepping away as Broncos’ GM, will stay with the team

DENVER (KDVR) — After 10 years and nearly 100 wins, including a Super Bowl, John Elway will transition out of the role of general manager.

He will remain as president of football operations in 2021 and hire a general manager with full authority to oversee the personnel and football departments. The general manager will join Head Coach Vic Fangio in reporting to Elway as part of a new football leadership structure.

Among current general managers, Elway’s .565 winning percentage (96-74) ranks fourth in the NFL, however, his last five teams have missed the playoffs with a collective record of 31-48. In addition, Vice President of player personnel Matt Russell has announced his retirement. Elway says that the search for a new GM will start immediately.

“The relationship between the GM and Head Coach is very important—Vic is going to be involved in this hiring process. We’ll cast a wide net, and I will start the search immediately with input from Vic and Joe [Ellis],” he said. “I’m excited to begin this chapter and find the next general manager of the Denver Broncos.”