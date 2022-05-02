DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will honor his late teammate Demaryius Thomas this week.

Sanders, who played alongside Thomas from 2014 to 2018, will host an event at the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club this Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The Broncos and Sanders will host a PLAY60 football skills competition for members of the Denver club. As part of the celebration, Sanders will “retire” the No. 88 jersey and unveil a new mural in honor of Thomas.

Thomas passed away at his home in Georgia last December.