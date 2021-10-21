DraftKings: Browns QB change means better odds for a Broncos win

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — Playing their own former quarterback narrowed the odds somewhat for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos play the Cleveland Browns for Thursday Night Football tonight at 6:20 p.m. on FOX31 but they won’t have to face the Browns’ usual quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was pulled from the game with a shoulder injury and replaced with Case Keenum.

According to DraftKings NFL analyst Johnny Avello, Mayfield’s absence sweetened the odds the Broncos could win.

“This game is very interesting,” he said. “The Browns are at home tonight and we opened them as six-point favorites, and then the news came out about Baker Mayfield not playing, and they have other issues there with Beckham. The starter tonight will be Case Keenum. He’s a guy that’s been around for a long time but he’s not a Baker Mayfield.”

Now the Browns are only favored by one and a half points.

With Mayfield gone, Avello said bettors think the game will be a more low-scoring affair.

“The total points scored in the game opened up at 44 and a half, that’s down to 40 and a half,” he said. “So some big changes because of one major guy not playing. Now, is Baker Mayfield worth four-and-a-half points? Yes, I think he is. It’s who you’re playing against, and the Broncos have a really solid defense, I think he is worth all the four-and-a-half.”

The Broncos odds are the worst among AFC West teams to win the division.

The Broncos early strong season has trailed off to a 3-3 record. At this point, they have the division’s worst odds.

“The Chiefs were the favorite going into the season and a pretty significant favorite, like one to three,” said Avello. “And right now the Chiefs are plus money, like +110. They’re followed by the Chargers, who are at +130, meaning for every ten you bet you win 13, followed by the Raiders at eight to one, followed by the Broncos at 11 to win. Now, they Raiders did win over the Broncos this last game so they have a bit of edge on them.”