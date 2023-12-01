DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos face the Houston Texans on Sunday after winning five consecutive games, Denver’s longest winning streak since the 2015 season.

The Broncos have turned around a 1-5 start to the season and are now working for a spot in the playoffs.

Tickets for Broncos vs. Texans

If you’re thinking of making a last-minute trip to Houston, there are plenty of seats available for the game.

If you go to the secondary market, SeatGeek and StubHub both have tickets available starting at $54 as of Friday afternoon.

How to watch Broncos vs. Texans on TV

The game was flexed into an earlier kickoff because it’s one of the weekend’s premier matchups.

Kickoff : 11 a.m. MT

: 11 a.m. MT Channel: CBS

Broncos tackle Garett Bolles is hoping that makes for a late-arriving crowd, with the noon local time start.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be rockin’ unless they’re all at church,” Bolles said. “I know Texans have their church at 12 o’clock. You gotta love the Lord, so hopefully they stay away and it’s a little quieter, but we’ll see. Last time we went down there that’s what happened. They didn’t show up until halftime.”

Forecast for Broncos vs. Texans

The temperature in Houston will be in the mid-60s for kickoff, rising to a high of around 70 degrees.

NRG Stadium has a retractable roof, so if it is open, you can expect to see some clouds, but there’s no rain in the forecast. Wind is expected to stay below 10 mph during the game.

Things to know for Vikings vs. Broncos

Heading into Sunday’s meeting with the surging Denver Broncos, Houston coach DeMeco Ryans was asked what he thinks has allowed them to bounce back after starting 1-5.

“The biggest thing that I’ve seen from the Broncos and how they’ve turned things around is how their defense is attacking the football,” Ryans said.

“When you take the ball away as many times as they have … you set the offense up, you set the team up for success. And that’s where it starts with these guys.”

This week, Denver will face rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has done a great job of protecting the ball. He ranks second in the NFL with 3,266 yards passing and has thrown 19 touchdown passes with just five interceptions.

Three of his interceptions came in a win over Arizona two weeks ago and he didn’t turn the ball over in last week’s 24-21 loss to Jacksonville. He said he learned from his mistakes against the Cardinals.

“This last game definitely showed my maturity, because they really took away all our deep shots, and I was running the ball, checking it down, trying to do my best just extending the play if I had to,” he said. “So, just taking steps and strides every week has definitely been a goal of mine, and I feel like I’ve done a decent job of that.”

No homecoming

Kareem Jackson, who spent his first nine seasons as a cornerback in Houston before moving to safety when he joined the Broncos in 2019, will miss the game as he serves his second suspension for a series of illegal hits this season.

Jackson flew to New York to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday so he could discuss his latest banishment and what he calls the league’s uneven enforcement of the rules.

The league used to celebrate hard hits, but Jackson has been fined, flagged, ejected and suspended multiple times for not changing his playing style. His replacement in the starting lineup, PJ Locke, said he hopes the commissioner will realize in talking face-to-face with Jackson that he isn’t a dirty player or a bad guy.

Game recognizes game

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, a 12-year NFL veteran and nine-time Pro Bowler, raved about Stroud’s performance this season. The second overall pick enters Sunday’s game having thrown for at least 300 yards in an NFL rookie record four straight games.

“C.J.’s been impressive,” Wilson said. “He’s having one of the best rookie years ever. … And he’s got a great gene in him, and it’s called the ‘clutch gene.’ He’s got some ‘it’ in him. You saw that in college, too.”

Bouncing Back

When the Broncos stumbled to 1-5 out of the gate, right tackle Mike McGlinchey talked about how his old team, the 49ers, won out last year after starting 3-4 by recommitting their attention to detail, something he said has also been the case in Denver over the past 1 1/2 months.

“I think the character of the guys in each locker room are very similar,” McGlinchey said. “We have a lot of guys that love playing football, that take a lot of pride in their work in the same way that we did in San Francisco.

“A lot of talent, which was always helpful, and the buy-in and the belief. It’s that hard-nosed mental mindset of, ‘I don’t care what the results have been. We know we can get this right and will get it right.’”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.