Denver Broncos to honor Demaryius Thomas before Lions matchup

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are going to honor the life and NFL career of star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before and during their matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Thomas, 33, died Thursday after quietly dealing with health issues since a 2019 car crash.

Benjamin Albright from KOA reports that the team will have a pregame ceremony, and players will wear decals with 88, the number Thomas wore while playing in Denver, on their helmets.

Thomas was a first-round draft pick for the Broncos in 2010 and played nine seasons with the team. He was part of the winningest four-year period in team history from 2012 to 2015, when the team won two AFC Championships and Super Bowl 50. He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.

In his 10 seasons in the NFL, he also played for the Texans, Patriots and Jets.

The Broncos game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. on FOX31. We will also have special Orange and Blue pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m. then postgame coverage until 6 p.m.