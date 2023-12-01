DENVER (KDVR) — They say everything is bigger in Texas, so it’s appropriate that the Denver Broncos will face off against the Houston Texans this weekend in a crucial game for playoff implications.

Also this week, the Denver Nuggets saw the return of Jamal Murray, and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was crowned NHL second star of November.

Let’s take a look at what the guests on “Colorado Sports Night” had to say about this week’s hot topics.

Big Get

Cecil Lammey from DenverSports.com said the Broncos control their own playoff destiny after beating the Cleveland Browns for their fifth straight victory.

Denver's riding a 5-game winning streak & things are great in #BroncosCountry !



Our Big Get @CecilLammey says Broncos control their own playoff destiny & they're doing it by running the ball & playing good defense.



Much more on this victory Monday tonight at 11pm @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/N0vhoODGyu — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) November 28, 2023

It’s been a dry playoff drought for the Broncos, so what will it take for Denver to drink up? We asked that question to Ryan Edwards from KOA Colorado, who believes it will take 10 wins.

The playoff push is on for #BroncosCountry – so what will it take for Denver to break the playoff drought?



We asked that to our Big Get @redwardsradio who says 10 wins would be nice, but 11 feels better. And the Houston game is huge.



Hear more tonight at 11pm @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/A8swMu6Z7r — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) November 29, 2023

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson turned 35 on Wednesday, and he’s playing good football. But can Wilson keep this up? We chatted with Brandon Krisztal from KOA Colorado, who said “he wouldn’t bet against him.”

He's the birthday boy today and he's playing good football.



But can Russell Wilson keep this up?



Our Big Get @BKDenverSports says "he wouldn't bet against him."



Hear more tonight at 11pm @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/Q8yujQZYAO — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) November 30, 2023

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray returned to the court this week after a hamstring injury. The key going forward is keeping the star healthy. Vinny Benedetto from the Denver Gazette said: “The most important thing about this season is getting the team playing well at the right time.”

Good news for #MileHighBasketball as Jamal Murray returned last night, but does Denver need to be careful going forward.



Our Big Get @VBenedetto says yes, "the most important thing about this season is getting the team playing well at the right time."



More at 11pm @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/i4ZgNnJLKA — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) December 1, 2023

The Broncos defense has made a complete turnaround during this winning streak. We chatted with Ryan McFadden from the Denver Post about the adjustments Vance Joseph has made.

The Broncos defense has made a complete turn around during this winning streak.



We chatted with our Big Get @ryanmcfadden_ about the adjustments Vance Joseph has made.



That and much more tonight at 11pm @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/ZKjKgwIvn6 — Colorado Sports Night (@COSportsNight) December 2, 2023

What’s on Tap

Saturday

Central Washington at Colorado School of Mines, 12 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.

Sunday

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 11 p.m.

Up Next

Watch the “Orange and Blue Report” as former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley joins the team to break down this week’s game, Saturday at 11 p.m. on FOX31.

STAY SOCIAL!

Watch “Colorado Sports Night” every Monday through Friday at 11 p.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 and follow the show @COSportsNight.