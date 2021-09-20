Can the Denver Broncos go 3-0? Orange and Blue Report breaks down Week 2

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos suffered a few more injuries during Week 2’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but their defensive depth helped carry them to a 23-13 victory.

The two most notable injuries from Bradley Chubb’s ankle, which kept him out from Week 1, and Josey Jewell’s torn chest muscle.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy has also missed the teams opening games with an ankle sprain, and he isn’t expected to return for a few more weeks.

FOX31 NOW’s Alex Rose is talking to Orange and Blue reporter Bruce Haertl. Watch the conversation above to see their takeaways from Week 2 and what they think we can expect from the Broncos’ home opener coming this weekend against the New York Jets.