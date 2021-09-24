Broncos ‘should be able to win’ against Jets and increase odds of making the playoffs

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong start bumps up the odds that the Denver Broncos will pull of playoff spot, but the AFC West’s overall strength could present some hurdles.

Kevin Dawn, casino and sports betting manager for Ameristar, said the Broncos’ 2-0 record doesn’t instantly guarantee they’ll move up.

“When you’re looking at a 2-0 start, you’re looking at about a 55%-45% split, somewhere in that ballpark, of making the playoffs,” said Dawn.

Playoffs entry odds go up fast if Denver clinches Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. With a 3-0 record, the odds of making the playoffs go up to 70%-72% – which Dawn said is likely.

“The Jets don’t seem that big of a threat, but winning this game does help you tremendously,” he said. “The Broncos are favored by 10.5, so it looks like kind of a blowout. Low scoring; Broncos defense, Jets offense, rookie quarterback. If the Broncos can stay healthy and just keep working, they should be able to win this game.”

Zach Wilson, the Jets’ rookie quarterback, just doesn’t have the experience to win at Mile High, Dawn said.

“Playing at Mile High, getting used to that, getting used to an NFL crowd…when you look at rookie quarterbacks, rarely if ever are they favored,” he said.

After that, Dawn said the team has tough sledding ahead.

“The downside is, the Broncos division is solid. Chiefs, Chargers, the Raiders are going crazy,” said Dawn. “It’s gonna come down to those games with Kansas City, with the Raiders. The Chargers are solid, but they’ve got a new coach, they’ve got a rookie quarterback. So there’s some opportunities there.”

Part of the battle will be to simply avoid mistakes, which Dawn said is more likely with Denver’s Teddy Bridgewater than Drew Lock.

“He’s a good fit for the Broncos and Vic Fangio’s offense. He’s not gonna take too many crazy risks and end up turning over the ball and put the defense in bad spots,” Dawn said. “A couple plays every game is where the NFL is. Three, four points, that’s one score. One turnover in the red zone, one interception in the midfield, that’s one or two games. I think Bridgewater fits that system better.”