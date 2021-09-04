Broncos set practice squad after announcing regular season roster

Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) takes part in drills at an NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at team headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have completed their 16-player practice squad.

On Wednesday, a day after the National Football League teams had to set their 53-man roster, the Broncos signed 14 players.

Here is a list of the Broncos initial practice squad:

T Quinn Bailey

TE Shaun Beyer

WR Tyrie Cleveland

RB Damarea Crockett

CB Nate Hairston

T Drew Himmelman

WR Kendall Hinton

CB Mac McCain III

LB Curtis Robinson

QB Brett Rypien

G/C Austin Schlottmann

DL Marquiss Spencer

LB Barrington Wade

WR Seth Williams

NFL practice squads can carry up to 16 players. Two players will be eligible to play in NFL games on a weekly basis. Practice squad players are eligible to sign with other NFL teams but only if they are signed to another team’s 53-man roster.