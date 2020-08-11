Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay predicts a ‘hell of a season’

DENVER (KDVR) – “I have the same fire the whole time. I don’t need another man to fuel my fire,” Phillip Lindsay, an undrafted free agent now entering his third season with the Broncos, said.

The running back has never shied away from competition, and now he’s armed with 10 more pounds of muscle, perfect for holding his new baby, Lindsay is ready to prove himself once more.

“You guys who have kids, you understand,” Lindsay told reporters during a Zoom conference call. “It’s different. Your mindset changes. You have more responsibility. For me, it’s business. I have to handle my business so my son can have a good future.”

This offseason, competition arrived at Broncos head quarters with the signing of free agent Melvin Gordon. Gordon, the 2-time All Pro should boaster the Broncos passing offense and take a prominent role at the goal line.

>>RELATED: Denver Broncos 2020: Offseason additions to watch

“At the end of the day, it’s not my job to put myself or Melvin in the game,” said Lindsay. “I don’t get paid to call the plays. When I get the ball, it’s my job to make explosive plays. I’ve never needed 15, 25 carries, I’ve just needed a couple!”

Lindsay is in the final year of his rookie contract, a contract he had hoped would be reworked this off season. He will be a restricted free agent in 2021.

“I feel healthy, explosive, and I feel like I’m going of have a hell of a season.”