Broncos put Noah Fant on COVID protocol list, trade Kary Vincent Jr. to Eagles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos placed tight end Noah Fant on the COVID protocol list Tuesday, the club announced.

It was not reported how long Fant will remain on the list or if he’ll be ready to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fant caught 37 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

The Broncos also traded Kary Vincent Jr. to the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager George Paton said.

As Denver’s seventh round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft from Louisiana State University, Vincent Jr. had not played in an NFL game yet.