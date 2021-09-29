Broncos prepare for Ravens without Hamler, Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Two wide receivers for the Denver Broncos are on the injured reserve list. Jerry Jeudy is likely to be back in a few weeks, but KJ Hamler will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

“I remind him that everything that you want is still in front of you. This is just another obstacle in the way, but it’s going to make the story ten times better,” Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.

This wide receiver room is still stacked with guys who can make an impact. Tim Patrick has had two touchdowns and 174 receiving yards through three games this season.



“I kind of try to just let my play do the talking, the way I carry myself and just keeping guys positive – I think that’s just the biggest thing out there,” Patrick said. “Everybody has the talent to be here and be productive here, but sometimes people get down on themselves. I just try to make sure everybody’s having fun out there, and they’re staying positive no matter what’s going on.”

Aside from filling the void offensively, the Broncos are focusing on containing Lamar Jackson this weekend when they take on the Ravens.

“This guy is so special. The thing that gets lost, because he is so spectacular running the ball, is that he can throw it. He is a complete quarterback. So, he is tough and one of a kind,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

The Broncos are currently one-point favorites against Baltimore this weekend. The game kicks off at 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field.