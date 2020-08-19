Broncos players try to make an impression in a preseason without any games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Making an NFL squad is no easy task. Add a global pandemic, and the odds are even tougher.

The work on the practice field is invaluable for Broncos players as they try to make an impression to head coach Vic Fangio and his staff.

“Practices are quizzes. Games are exams,” said Fangio, knowing their examination of the squad will have to be without playing preseason games.

Among the best battles in camp are at center and third cornerback. Here is what Vic Fangio says about these position battles:

Center – Lloyd Cushenberry III, Patrick Morris, Austin Schlottmann.

“All three of them are getting reps in there. It’s way to early to say one guy’s in the lead or not, but all three guys have the license to go get that job. We like all three so them, so we feel good about it.”

3rd Cornerback -De’Vante Bausby, Isaac Yiadom and Davontae Harris.

“Those three guys are tight and none of them has pulled away from the other two.”

For the first time this camp, the number of players not participating grew. Cornerback Davontae Harris was out with a knee bruise. Tight ends Noah Fant is sick (not Covid-19) and Nick Vannett is in the concussion protocol. Linebacker Bradley Chubb sat out with no injury.

The team will practice at Empower Field at Mile High on Aug. 29, an opportunity to feel and see what a game day experience looks like. Fans will not be able to attend.