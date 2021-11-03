Broncos players react to Von Miller trade, look ahead to Sunday’s kickoff

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller stops to talk to reporters outside the Denver Broncos headquarters after he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for two draft picks before the NFL football trade deadline, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/Pat Graham)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Two days have passed since we saw Von Miller leave the Denver Broncos facility for good this season.

“It was a surreal, bittersweet moment. You break a four-game losing streak. It was a big win at home, but then you wake up the next morning and see that news,” said Justin Simmons, Broncos safety. “It quickly reminds you that this is a business that we are a part of. Sometimes those things happen.”

The Broncos traded the pro bowler to the Los Angeles Rams for a second and third-round pick in the NFL Draft next year.

“We trust that George Paton and coach Fangio are doing the best that they can to put together this roster. We have some guys who made some plays on Sunday,” said Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos quarterback. “And I texted him that he will always be No. 58 in the Broncos eyes and No. 1 in Valor’s eyes.”

This is the first time we have seen Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and the players since the Von Miller trade. The attitude is focused on moving forward, but it will be up to the edge rushers to fill this void. A guy like Malik Reed will certainly be ready for that.

“That’s a guy that both Bradley Chubb and Von one or the other has been down for the most part, Malik has stepped in and plugged in, and he’s been playing really great football,” said Simmons.

The defense was able to win this past week without Von, and even with Dak Prescott questionable this week, the Cowboys are averaging over 32 points a game. Game time on Sunday at AT&T Stadium is 11 a.m. MST.