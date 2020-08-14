Broncos players, coaches missing the fans as they hold first team practice

The Broncos first day of training camp on Aug. 14, 2020. Fans are not allowed to attend because of COVID-19. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – For the first time in this bizarre COVID-19 NFL season, the Denver Broncos held a team practice, and if you ask head coach Vic Fangio it all went according to plan.

“It was a very good day and the tempo was excellent. We got a lot of (good) work in,” he said.

It was however a difficult day as the reality of not having the thousands of fans that usually fill up the west-side hillside at UC Health Training Center.

“It was a good practice. Like the energy and focus of the players,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on what he calls the 1st day of training camp pic.twitter.com/tTqbfZqAjF — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) August 14, 2020

“You miss the fans, they’re very important to us obviously,” Fangio said. “You miss them! I can’t wait to get them back when it’s safe to do so.”

Besides just the familiarity-factor, most important for the players they miss their energy.

“Man, it’s going to be tough. We will have to find other ways to get ourselves going,” veteran safety Kareem Jackson said.

The Broncos first game is scheduled for a Monday night contest on Sept. 14 at Mile High Stadium hosting the Tennessee Titans.

There still isn’t any official word as to whether or not any fans will be allowed on game day, but players know that’s out of their control.

“For us (players), we’re fortunate. We’re doing what we love,” tight end Noah Fant said. “We play the Titans in close to a month. That puts your own fire underneath you. I think that’s the key driving force for our football team right now whether there are fans there or not.”