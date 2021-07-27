Broncos ownership will transfer in 2022, management says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — On the eve of the start of Broncos Training Camp, the largest question looming over the franchise is the future of team ownership.

Tuesday, Broncos CEO and Team President Joe Ellis said there will be a “timely transition of ownership” in 2022.

“I can’t put an exact deadline on it. But believe me, we need to get it resolved,” said Ellis, who has run the team and been part of the trust since 2014 when Pat Bowlen stepped away from team control due to a battle with Alzheimer’s.

In early July, a court case in Arapahoe County was dismissed where Beth Bowlen Wallace and Amie Klemmer — the eldest daughters of late team owner Pat Bowlen — sued the three-person trust, contending in court documents that their father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease long before he signed his updated trust in 2009. The daughters want the trustees removed. The trust was empowered to designate Bowlen’s successor upon his death or incapacity.

Ellis said there are several options for the transition of ownership, including having Broncos VP of Strategic Initiatives Brittany Bowlen serve as controlling owner or selling the team.

“The sale of the team is always possible, obviously,” Ellis said. “If it’s going to stay in the family, Brittany is really the other option. There are conditions that will go with that. They could come in various forms. There might be one or two other options within that option, if that makes sense.”

As of today, Ellis reiterated “the team is not for sale.”

Ellis and the Denver Broncos will not comment further on ownership for the rest of 2021.