DENVER (KDVR) — Rest heals all.

Hopefully that applies to the 2023 Denver Broncos, unless they are already sleepwalking through the regular season.

Ten days will pass between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers games, leaving plenty of time to reflect on this season’s struggles.

“There were things I was very encouraged with last Thursday,” Payton said about the Chiefs game. “I was discouraged or disappointed we didn’t win, but I was very encouraged on the effort and energy we played with.”

After their 16th-straight loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos fell to 1-5 this season. With the trade deadline looming on Oct. 31, questions start to swirl both on and off the field.

“The focus is on the schedule and in winning the next week,” Payton said. “Certainly, every year when the time comes, there’s speculation and people call teams that aren’t playing well or are struggling to see if they’re interested.”

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is one candidate to be shopped. The fifth-year wide receiver is still looking for his first touchdown of the season and got into an argument with former All-Pro and Thursday Night Football host Steve Smith before the game with the Chiefs.

“He’s frustrated, I’m sure,” Payton said of Jeudy. “He’s a talented player and we will continue to look for ways to get him involved.”

The Broncos will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

“The focus is really internally. It’s your team more than the opponent even. So, that’s where we’re at right now as we get ready for Green Bay,” Payton said.

Quick notes: