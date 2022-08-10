ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — After NFL owners unanimously voted to approve the sale of the Broncos to Walton-Penner Group, the team is formally introducing its new owners Wednesday.

Rob Walton, the head of the ownership group, purchased the team for a record $4.65 billion. He said in the initial press conference he’s excited to continue to build the franchise as the Bowlen family did.

“It’s a responsibility and privilege to serve as stewards of such an iconic franchise. We have tremendous respect for what Pat Bowlen has meant to the Broncos and look forward to building on this organization’s championship legacy,” Walton said.

He also talked about the importance of the team’s on-field performance.

“While we’re deeply committed to fielding a great team to win Super Bowls, our family and extraordinary partners are also dedicated to our off-the-field responsibilities to Broncos Country and the Rocky Mountain region,” Walton said.

Here is a look at who is a part of the ownership group:

