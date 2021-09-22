Broncos favored big against Jets this weekend

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are 10 1/2 point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday at home. It’s the first time the Broncos have been favored by that much in a really long time.

“You always respect the game and respect your opponent. There is no such thing as overlooking an opponent because that team works extremely hard just like we do,” said Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos quarterback.

Going into this game 2-0 puts the pressure on the Broncos but seeing Empower Field at Mile High at full capacity for the first time since 2019, now that will get the guys going.

“I know it’s going to be crazy. I am going to harp to the younger guys, it’s going to be insane, but we still have a game to play, and we need to win this game,” said Tim Patrick, Broncos wide receiver.

A downfall to Week 3 for the Broncos is the loss of Josey Jewell and Bradley Chubb. Both went on the injured reserve list and will get surgery this week. This Broncos defense has a lot of depth though, and they will need to use that next man up mentality.

“I told Chubb, hold your head up. There is no reason to look down, everything is still up from here,” said Bridgewater.

Malik Reed will continue to replace Chubb as he is expected to be out 6-8 weeks according to Vic Fangio.