Broncos fans in the stands? NFL lets home teams decide

Denver Broncos

by: Dave Althouse

Posted: / Updated:

The Denver Broncos take the field against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos will not have any fans in the stands at Empower Field at Mile High when they face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but Week 2 in Pittsburgh could be a different story as the Steelers are hopeful to fill some seats at Heinz Field.

The NFL has not developed a league-wide policy. Instead, it is allowing each team to create its own policy in conjunction with local health officials. Different policies for different stadiums raises a question of competitive balance this season.

“I really don’t give a damn about that,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on a Zoom conference call when asked about if the lack of consistency. “If we can play in a stadium that’s full, half full, a third full, home or away, we’re happy. That shows progress with the COVID. Otherwise, I personally don’t care other than I would like to see fans.”

As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they can have fans attend Week 1 games, filling between 20% and 25% of the stadiums.

The Broncos haven’t announced any plans for fans past the first week.

