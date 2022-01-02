Broncos face Chargers as playoff hopes dwindle

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) tackles Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP/KDVR) — The Denver Broncos let an opportunity slip away last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and their chances of returning to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 are in jeopardy.

The Broncos weren’t eliminated from playoff contention, but last week’s loss put the team at 13th in the AFC with two games to play, including today’s on the road agains the Los Angeles Chargers.

Teddy Bridgewater remains sidelined with a concussion, so Drew Lock is making his second straight start as quarterback today. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. MT.

Lock completed 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in Denver’s 17-13 loss at Las Vegas. It was his first start since losing his job to Bridgewater last summer.

Lock says the Broncos’ goal is to win their last two games and snap a streak of four consecutive losing seasons.