Broncos beat Rams in 3rd preseason game, 2 TDs from 2 QBs

Denver Broncos defensive tackle McTelvin Agim (95) celebrates his sack against the Los Angeles Rams with defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (93) and linebacker Barrington Wade (64) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos played all three quarterbacks in their third and final preseason game, which was a 17-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Teddy Bridgewater started the first full capacity game at Empower Field since 2019 and threw to Courtland Sutton in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

Drew Lock took over late in the second quarter and started the second half. He threw a touchdown to Austin Lock with 4:43 left in the third quarter.

Brandon McManus put the first points on the board with a field goal about three and a half minutes into the game.