Bridgewater ready for week 2 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Denver Broncos won 27-13. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Every American Football Conference west team won in week one, but as far as quarterbacks go, Teddy Bridgewater was the best. He completed 77.8% of his passes. That is the highest mark in Broncos history among the 53 quarterbacks to make their debut for the team.

“It was just a game where we executed in tough situations, the third downs, the fourth downs, in the red zone,” said Bridgewater, Broncos starting quarterback. “We can still be better. We were 2-for-5 as far as scoring touchdowns in the red zone.”

This week, Bridgewater will be without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He was placed on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain.

“Jerry is a great player, and he means a lot to this team,” said Bridgewater. “We are wishing him a speedy recovery, but that room, all of those guys are capable of making plays.”

The Broncos will face rookie quarterbacks the next two weeks, bringing back memories for Bridgewater.

“When you get out there early as a rookie, it happens fast,” said Bridgewater. “Yeah, you’re a rookie, but to the other guys on the field, you are a polished vet, and the expectation level is so high. With the guys we are facing the next two weeks in Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson they welcome those expectations and the challenge.”

Now Bridgewater is a veteran, experienced guy on a winning team. If the Broncos go 2-0 this weekend, it’ll be the first time since 2018, but they will have to come out fast and hot in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.