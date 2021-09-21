Bradley Chubb set for surgery on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb will have arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle Wednesday, the team announced in a video post.
“I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games sooner rather than later,” Chubb said. “My mindset is just going to be attack it at 100 percent every day.”
Chubb re-injured his ankle in a 2:00 minute drill before halftime during the Broncos’ 23-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been dealing with this injury the entire season. Chubb had a similar scope on his left ankle in May to remove a bone spur.
The timeline for Chubb’s return is still to be determined. The Broncos will have to make a decision if they place Bradley Chubb on the injured reserve list.
“When this thing is healed up, I expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb,” said the 4-yer linebacker. “I feel like 2018 was my last full year healthy. When I get done with this, it’s going to be 10 times that.”