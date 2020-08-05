Skip to content
ABC4 Utah
North Salt Lake
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Salt Lake City Protests
Top Stories
Local News
National
Your Local Election Headquarters
Political News
Midday
Drone Diaries
Covid Class of 2020
Sports
Good4Utah Extra
Mystery Wire
NFL Draft
Wirth Watching
International News
Community Over Crisis
Religion
Midday
Education
Wildfires 2020
Newsfeed Now
THERE4YOU
A Positive Path Forward
Justice Files
Behind the Badge
Utah’s Working Poor
Community Over Crisis
Academics Amid the Pandemic
Coronavirus
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Weather Camera Network
Weather U
Weather Alerts
Outdoors
Good Things Utah
Save the Faves
Gift Guide
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About
Meet the Team
Programming
Work For Us
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Contests
Behind the Badge
Road Tour
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Going Agg
Jessop’s Journal
Intermountain Healthcare
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2020
BOSS Retirement
Live
Video Center
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Your Election HQ
Search
Search
Search
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos: Figuring it out up front for the 2020 NFL season
Von Miller ‘took serious consideration’ on whether to play this season following COVID-19 battle
Watch: Broncos walk through ‘misting booth’ to fight off COVID-19
Video
Trending Stories
BYU students start petition to bring university back to ‘Christ-centered education’
3 of 4 teens home after being hit by drunk driver in Logan Canyon, one remains critical
Video
University of Utah officers ‘inappropriately’ commented on McCluskey extortion photos, report finds
Utah reports 378 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 7 more deaths since yesterday
Video
Upper Provo Fire: Fire near Mirror Lake Highway is 36% contained
Gallery
Teachers’ protest: Granite School District educators want alternating school days
Video
Survivor: Getting through COVID-19, Dave Evanoff’s story
Video
Teacher dies of COVID-19 as school year looms
Video
New trail opening connects more than 30 miles of continuous trail between Salt Lake and Utah Counties
Gallery
Police identify driver who died after crashing into bus in Taylorsville
Video