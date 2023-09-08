DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos regular season is finally here, and after a strong finish to the preseason they are hoping to start with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos on TV

Kickoff : 2:25 p.m.

: 2:25 p.m. Channel: CBS

Kickoff between the Broncos and Raiders takes place Sunday at 2:25 p.m. at Empower Field in Denver. This is the first game of the season for both teams.

Tickets for Raiders vs. Broncos

As of Friday afternoon, there are still tickets together throughout the stadium.

The most affordable seats start at $100 for the upper corners of the stadium including sections 500, 518, 527 and 542.

If you want to be closer to the action, seats in the lower bowl start around $250 through the Broncos website.

Resale websites like StubHub also have plenty of seats available. They’re generally listed around the same price ranges outlined above.

Denver forecast for Raiders vs. Broncos

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, a cold front will move in through Sunday. This means it will be a cooler day.

High temperatures will only be in the 70s, which is around 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast for Broncos vs. Raiders on Sept. 10.

While it won’t be a washout when the Raiders head to Denver, you will still want to have rain gear handy. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Key things to know for Raiders vs. Broncos

Week 1 is always high pressure, it’s a chance to start the season with a win and hopefully set up some momentum to carry through a long season.

This matchup carries extra weight as it features a divisional matchup between bitter rivals. Yes, Colorado is Broncos Country, but don’t get fans started about Raider Nation.

“I’ve been a Raider hater my whole life,” FOX31’s Drew Engelbart said. “We need to beat them Sunday, let’s end this six-game losing streak against them.”

The Broncos are expected to win, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but the four points they’re being given are generally in line with home-field advantage meaning this game is pretty close to a coin flip as far as betting is concerned.

Getting to the Denver Broncos game at Empower Field

There are about 5,000 parking spaces at Empower Field and more at nearby businesses, these spots fill up early with tailgaters.

If driving isn’t in the cards, RTD said it plans to add rail cars and increase capacity on the E and W lines, both of which serve Empower Field directly. Capacity will also be added to the N Line, which goes to Union Station.

Other options include taking a pedicab from downtown or the Denver Trolley, which goes along the South Platte River from Confluence Park to Empower Field.

Recent Denver Broncos history

The Denver Broncos have not had a great track record since winning the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning.

They’ve only had one winning season and haven’t made the playoffs since that 2015 championship run.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the division every year since 2016, but the Broncos hope new coach Sean Payton and second-year quarterback Russell Wilson can flip that script this year.

What to watch for in Raiders vs. Broncos

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Josh Jacobs. He sat out training camp over a contract dispute, so how ready Jacobs is for the opener is a major question. Jacobs led the NFL in yards rushing (1,653) and yards from scrimmage (2,053) last year. With a combined 393 touches between rushing and receiving, the Raiders relied heavily on Jacobs last season. It’s possible coach Josh McDaniels eases him into the season, but Jacobs has had more success against the Broncos than any other team, rushing for 721 yards and nine touchdowns.

After six seasons in San Francisco, QB Jimmy Garoppolo rejoins Josh McDaniels. Garoppolo, who was Tom Brady’s backup when McDaniels was designing plays for the Patriots, brings a 40-17 record to Las Vegas as he replaces longtime QB Derek Carr.

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH: S Justin Simmons. Like Jacobs, Simmons missed lots of time in August but that was because he tweaked a groin and not because of a contract stalemate. When Simmons was sidelined, Russell Wilson and coach Sean Payton’s offense finally got going. Before that, he was posting daily interceptions and otherwise disrupting the offense’s ability to gel. Simmons tied for the league lead with six interceptions last season despite missing a month.

KEY MATCHUP: Raiders ground game versus Broncos run defense. The Broncos fortified their front seven in the offseason and the Raiders figure to have another elite rushing attack behind Jacobs, who will be the freshest player on the field Sunday no matter his snap count.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.