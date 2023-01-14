SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Delta Center is coming back to Utah.

Starting this summer before the Jazz celebrate its 50th season in the NBA, the team’s home arena will be renamed the Delta Center, as it was for from its inception from 1991 through 2006/

The new name will go into effect July 2023 as part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations.

Delta will also hold numerous sponsorship and branding rights with the team, including media, hospitality and employee engagement extensions.

“I have so many amazing memories of the Delta Center as a kid, and I know that countless people throughout Utah and beyond had similar experiences creating core memories there, whether watching the Olympics & Paralympic Winter Games, the NBA Finals, concerts, or other incredible events,” said Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz and chairman of Smith Entertainment Group. “We are excited to partner with Ed Bastian and the entire Delta team to not only bring back the arena’s original name, but also leverage the amazing work Delta is doing to provide incredible experiences for the people of our state and help show the world how amazing Utah is.”

“Today we celebrate a new chapter in the longstanding history between Delta, the Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake City community,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “The homecoming of the Delta Center represents a continued investment and dedication to Salt Lake City, and together we will provide a leading sports and entertainment experience to the city and Jazz fans worldwide.”

Located at 301 South Temple, the Jazz’s 18,206-seat facility hosts more than 320 evenings of sports and entertainment events each year – ranging from NBA games to concerts by world-renowned musicians and other acts, welcoming approximately 1.8 million guests annually.

The Jazz completed a $125 million renovation in 2017, features six upgraded seating levels and notable features such as energy-generating solar panels on the roof, revamped locker rooms on the ground floor and a 12,000-foot atrium with a plaza that greets guests with a supersized Jazz note as the centerpiece.

Vivint, which has held the naming rights to the arena since 2015, will still retain some naming rights in the arena, including its courtside suites and in-game promotions and advertising packages.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place at Vivint Arena February 19th.