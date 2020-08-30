Dell Loy Hansen agrees to sell Real Salt Lake

Philadelphia, PA – Thursday January 18, 2018: Dell Loy Hansen during the 2018 NWSL College Draft at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dell Loy Hansen, owner of Utah’s professional soccer teams, announced Sunday morning that he will be selling Real Salt Lake, Utah Royals and Real Monarchs.

This comes after Hansen has been under fire the past week after he was accused for using racist language in an article posted by The Athletic.

Hansen, who became sole owner of the franchise in 2013, said in a statement released on Sunday that ‘After deep consideration and soul-searching, my wife Julie and I agree that the best way forward for the Real Salt Lake family is to assume new ownership and a refreshed vision’.

Earlier this week, Hansen already had taken a leave of absence from the team while he was under MLS investigation for his alleged racist comments over a number of years.

The following statement is Hansen’s full statement that was released Sunday morning in regards to him selling Real Salt Lake:

To the RSL Community –

I recognize that at times I have spoken too quickly, without pausing to consider the feelings or good intentions of others. This is not acceptable and I assume full responsibility for allowing my words to travel unfiltered as to their significance and impact.



I believe that communities are strengthened by diversity. I am truly sorry for offending and being insensitive to the plight of others. I seek to do better and commit to supporting and improving diversity and inclusion in my own community going forward.



After deep consideration and soul-searching, my wife Julie and I agree that the best way forward for the Real Salt Lake family is to assume new ownership and a refreshed vision. We are fully invested in supporting the transition to new ownership and will work diligently to try to ensure that the Club stays within our community. We will support the organization and its employees in moving quickly so as to minimally disrupt this season and allow new ownership adequate time to plan for the 2021 season.



Real Salt Lake has our full support. We have been blessed with loving friendships that are expressed daily. These will be sorely missed. We love our community and our family and sincerely hope for the best outcomes for each. Know that our hearts will always bleed Claret and Cobalt.



Sincerely,

Dell Loy Hansen

Hansen was also under fire for his critical comments on a radio show about Real Salt Lake and LAFC boycotting Wednesday’s game in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber issued the following statement on Sunday regarding Hansen’s plan to sell the club:

“Major League Soccer has been informed that Real Salt Lake Investor-Operator Dell Loy Hansen has decided that he will begin a process to sell Utah Soccer Holdings, the entity that owns Real Salt Lake (MLS), Utah Royals FC (NWSL) and the Monarchs (USL).

MLS will work with Mr. Hansen on supporting the sale efforts for the company and will work closely with the club’s executive staff to support the operations of the team during the transition period.

I want to acknowledge Dell Loy Hansen’s significant efforts to build the sport of soccer in the state of Utah and for his commitment to Major League Soccer.”

Statement from MLS Commissioner Don Garberhttps://t.co/haS3gR0tc6 pic.twitter.com/JAsCWf18lz — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) August 30, 2020

Real Salt Lake is 2-1-4 on the season, coming off a dramatic 4-4 draw Saturday night against Portland.

RSL next plays Seattle at Rio Tinto Stadium Wednesday night.