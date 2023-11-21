BOULDER, Colo. (ABC4 Sports) – There was no player like him, and there certainly is no coach like him.

Deion Sanders, AKA “Coach Prime,” is coming to Salt Lake City for the first time this Saturday as his Colorado Buffaloes take on Utah in the regular season finale.

Back in September, after Colorado, which had just one win last year, won its first game of the year over #17 TCU, Deion Sanders had the receipts.

“Do you believe now?” he famously asked the media after the game.

A lot of people started to believe, especially when Colorado started the season 3-0. But they’ve gone 1-7 since and are stumbling to the finish line. But there is no question Sanders, who brought in 86 new players, has made a difference.

“I think hope has been instilled tremendously in this city, in the student body, in this team, in this building,” Sanders said. “Did we sell out every game? Did this team get better? Then what’s the problem? We certainly didn’t do what I wanted to do, but we’re doing tremendously much more than what was done.”

Kyle Whittingham has admired the turnaround Sanders has led, and he’s excited to keep the rivalry when both teams move into the Big 12 Conference next year.

“Every game but one was a sellout, whether it was at home or on the road,” Whittingham said. “He turned the roster over almost completely and certainly upgraded that. So is not the program better in every way? I think it is.”

Sanders has nothing but respect for Whittingham.

“He’s a legend, man.” He’s a darn legend. He’s a guy that I truly respect and truly admire, and that I truly glean from from afar. I don’t really know him personally. I met him once at the Pac-12 meetings, but he’s a darn legend.”

Colorado may not have Coach Sanders’ son, Shadeur, at quarterback Saturday after he suffered multiple injuries last week against Washington State. So at 4-7, what is there left to play for?

“We’ve got to finish. Not with a period or a question mark. It’s not something that’s finished like a sentence. We’ve got to to finish, and I want to finish with an exclamation mark.”

Colorado and Utah will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.