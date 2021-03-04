Davis, Westlake to play for 6A boys basketball title

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Westlake Thunder will play for its first state basketball title in its 12-year history.

Westlake knocked off Region 4 rival American Fork in the 6A semifinals Thursday, 68-60. Kaleb Furey led the Thunder with 17 points, while Noah Madsen and Kaden Hoppins each scored 14. Jaxon Kohler led all scorers with 26 points for the Cavement.

Westlake will face Davis in the finals after the Darts pulled off its second straight upset, knocking off 3rd-seeded Corner Canyon in overtime, 63-54. Rex Sunderland led Davis with 25 points, while Chance Trujillo poured in 20. Max Toombs led the Chargers with 21. Corner Canyon rallied in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but the Darts outscored the Chargers in the extra period, 14-5.

Davis and Westlake will square off for the 6A title at 2:30 Saturday at Salt Lake Community College.