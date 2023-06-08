SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — David Elmore, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former owner of the Utah Grizzlies hockey team, has passed away at the age of 89.

He was the founder and owner of several Minor League Baseball teams across the nation and, along with his wife Donna Tuttle, was responsible for bringing the Grizzlies to Utah from Denver.

As a long-time enthusiast, Elmore was heavily involved in professional sports as he “brought the joy of baseball and hockey to fans of all ages,” as stated in a news release by the Utah Grizzlies announcing his death.

In addition to his involvement in the world of sports, Elmore had helped West Valley City in its development of the Maverik Center — the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena which previously hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics.

The multi-purpose facility quickly became the hub we know today, hosting sporting events, concerts, community gatherings, and inspiring fans around the state while contributing to the local economy.

During his early career, after practicing law in Chicago for 10 years, Elmore quickly realized his knack for entrepreneurship, finding success in various ventures, including life insurance, travel, and real estate development. Following this, he would further his reputation through ownership of numerous sports teams around the country and collaboration in the Olympics.

According to the news release: “As we mourn the loss of David Elmore, let us also celebrate his profound contributions to professional baseball, the sports industry, and the Olympic movement. His visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and entrepreneurial spirit have left an indelible mark, igniting the passion for sports communities and fostering a legacy of excellence and inclusivity.”