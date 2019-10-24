Dave Rose recovering after suffering major heart attack

Former BYU basketball coach is recovering in the hospital

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose suffered a “major” heart attack, but is recovering, according to his wife, Cheryl.

“Early Tuesday morning Dave had a heart attack,” Cheryl Rose wrote on Instagram. “The doctors used words like severe, major and widow maker but they went to work and gave us more time together. We are overwhelmed by the love and support from so many and most of all your prayers. Grateful for some incredible guys who stopped by to cheer us up but most of all I’m grateful for my guy! He’s the best and I’m glad he’s still here.”

Former assistant coach Tim LaComb visited Rose in the hospital, and said Rose “looks awesome.”

Saw Coach Rose today and he looks awesome. He is one tough dude! https://t.co/Q3X2YGV3Ch — Tim LaComb (@tlacomb) October 24, 2019

Rose, 61, retired in March after 14 years as the Cougars head coach, and was replaced by Mark Pope.

Rose has battled pancreatic cancer, but was declared to be in remission. He still receives treatments periodically.

Rose had a career record of 348-145 in 14 years as head coach, but had 47 victories washed from his record after the NCAA sanctioned the BYU program for improper benefits given by a booster to point guard Nick Emery.