SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As the Jazz celebrate its 50th season as a franchise, the team is remembering the 80’s at Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks.

The Jazz are bringing back three players from that franchise-changing decade in Darrell Griffith, Ricky Green and Jeff Wilkins.

Griffith came to Utah in 1980 as the second overall pick, and the team was not very good.

“We won 20 games and we were the worst team in the league,” said Griffith, who played his entire 11-year NBA career with the Jazz f4rom 1980-1991. “We didn’t see how we were going to climb out of the cellar.”

But when the Jazz hired Frank Layden as head coach, and drafted a couple guys named John Stockton and Karl Malone, the team quickly turned into a perennial power.

“Frank’s whole philosophy about the game started with the players,” said the man nicknamed Dr. Dunkenstein. “That really helped us elevate our games.”

But the one thing that has stayed a constant from the beginning are the devoted Jazz fans.

“We constantly played in front of rabid fans,” said former center Jeff Wilkins, who played for the Jazz from 1980-1986. “It was always filled to the rim, even when we were losing all these games. We’d come out and wonder what are these people doing? Why are they here? But they knew that things were going to change.”

Not all the Jazz greats are still with us though, and Wilkins still can’t believe his good friend Mark Eaton is gone.

“He was one of the greatest guys I knew,” Wilkins said while shedding a few tears. “I enjoyed Mark.”

But both Wilkins and Griffith appreciate how the Jazz celebrate its storied history.

“This organization is really proud of its legacy,” Griffith said. “They’re proud of where they came from. It’s a blessing to be able to be recognized by a franchise that you played for, and know that they appreciate you enough to want to retire your jersey.”

“We have a rich past,” added Wilkins. “Let’s take this into the future and what we need to do to make Utah a viable part of the community. I got to see a city mature and grow, and people turning it into a real NBA city.”

The Jazz and Knicks will play at 7:00 at the Delta Center Wednesday night.