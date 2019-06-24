Danny Summerhays joins Real Sports Live

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former BYU golfer Danny Summerhays is going to play in his first Utah Championship this week at Oakridge Country Club as part of the Korn Ferry Tour, formerly known as the Web.Com Tour.

Summerhays is trying to get back on the PGA Tour, where he played eight seasons, with his best year coming in 2016 when he finished third at the PGA Championship, and eighth at the U.S. Open.

Summerhays is from Farmington and grew up playing at Oakridge. He is also excited to play on his home course with his nephew Preston Summerhays, the 2018 Utah State Am championship, who received a sponsors exemption to play in this year’s event.

Click on the video to see the entire interview.