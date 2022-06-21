SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Dana White is just a little pumped up about bringing the UFC to SLC.

“It is the greatest live sporting event you will ever see,” the UFC President said enthusiastically Tuesday afternoon. “You think it’s good on TV, you think it’s fun watching it at home, you think it’s great in the bar. Wait until you come watch it live in an arena like this. I guarantee you, it will be the greatest sporting event that you will ever see in your life live.”

UFC 278 is coming to Vivint Arena August 20th. White has taken the UFC all over the world and has sold out 17 consecutive arenas. He says Utah is more than ready host this massive pay-per-view event.

“Salt Lake City is on the map,” White said at Tuesday’s press conference at Vivint Arena. “I know you guys have this chip on your shoulder because you think this place hasn’t arrived yet. You’ve arrived, OK? Every time we go into a different area, the fans make the event that night. So, it’s your turn, Utah. We’ll see what you got in August.”

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith was instrumental in bringing this event to Salt Lake City.

“This is a big statement from the UFC,” Smith said. “Not only the fight, the pay-per-view. I promise it will sell out and will break the records. I think it’s just the beginning.”

Six years ago the UFC came to Utah, and it was met with mixed results at best. But White says the sport has grown exponentially since then.

“You can’t compare where are now to where we were six years ago, not even close,” he said. “You can’t compare where we are now to pre-pandemic. It’s at a whole other level.”

Headlining the event will be welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who White calls the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the world, against #1 contender Leon Edwards. But there will be some local fighters that night as well.

“There will be kinds on the card that I’m sure will be from Utah that will finally get to fight in front of their home crowd,” White said. “For these other guys to headline the first ever pay-per-view card in this arena, in Salt Lake City, it’s huge.”