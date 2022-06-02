HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake captain Damir Kreilach underwent back surgery on Thursday, and will be out indefinitely.

Kreilach, who hasn’t played since April 17, had doctors remove a portion of a herniated disc in his spine, in order to relieve compression against a nerve, which has been limiting his progress.

“While Damir’s rehabilitation showed signs of progress, undergoing this minimally invasive procedure will give him the best opportunity for a successful long-term outcome,” said RSL Senior Director of Athlete Health and Performance Theron Enns. “A timeline for Damir’s return to the field will be determined later as his rehabilitation progresses, but typically these surgeries result in a full recovery for the athlete. It should come as no surprise to anyone that Damir works as hard off the field in rehabilitation as he does on the field, and our staff will be with him every step of the way to assist. RSL will update his progress in the coming weeks.”

Kreilach led RSL in 2021 with 16 goals and was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player by his teammates. But hampered by the back injury, Kreilach has scored just one goal in five games this season.

Now 33, Kreilach is in his fifth season with RSL. He has 43 career goals and 23 assists.

Real Salt Lake has won three straight games headed into Saturday’s showdown at Vancouver.