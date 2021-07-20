Damian Lillard to host Weber State Alumni Classic August 20th

United States’ Damian Lillard (6) plays against Spain during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in preparation for the Olympics, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The greatest basketball player in Weber State history is coming back to his alma mater again.

Damian Lillard will host his fourth Weber State Men’s Basketball Classic, on Friday, August 20 at the Dee Events Center. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a shooting stars and 3-point contest, followed by the game featuring many former Wildcats.

Lillard also hosted games in 2015, 2017 and 2019. His No. 1 jersey was retired at Weber State during the 2017 game.

Lillard will be the star of the event, which will take place two weeks after he competes for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lillard is a six-time All-NBA player and six-time NBA All-Star with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Several former Wildcat greats are scheduled to compete this year including Lance Allred, Davion Berry, Kyle Bullinger, Ryan Cuff, Pat Danley, Nick Hansen, Darin Mahoney, Brenden Morris, Frank Otis, Steve Panos, David Patten, Ryan Richardson, Nic Sparrow and Chris Woods. The full rosters will be announced later.

General admission tickets will be $7 for the event. WSU students will get in free to the game with a valid student ID.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, July 26 at WeberStateSports.com.