OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the fifth time since becoming an NBA superstar, Damian Lillard was back at his alma mater, Weber State, to partake in the Alumni Classic.

“Just to see the fans come out and to see some of the guys I played with,” said the 7-time NBA All-Star, “guys who came before me when I came on my visit. These are the names who are a part of a rich history here.”

No name is bigger than Lillard’s, who after becoming the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, has developed into the greatest player a local university has ever produced in the state of Utah.

This is the fifth time Lillard has hosted the event, but unlike year’s past, the reigning NBA 3-point champion did not play in the Alumni Game, but rather helped coach one of the teams. Lillard said he has thought about coaching after his playing days are over, and may want to come back to his alma mater.

“I’ve kind of thought more about what if I did start coaching,” Lillard said. “At some point, what if I became a coach? I have thought about one day what if I came back and coached at Weber? I would be able to put a real program together. I’d get some five-stars, like Deion Sanders did at Jackson State!”

Lillard did partake in the shooting competition, and made a shot from half-court, much to the delight of the fans in attendance.

Lillard also signed autographs for hundreds of fans before the game. Even though he hasn’t played at Weber State in 12 years, Lillard will always be one of the most beloved players in the Ogden community.

“To be able to come back and do this again, and have it keep getting stronger every year,” Lillard said. “It’s special, and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”