PORTLAND (ABC4 Sports) – Former Weber State star Damian Lillard has played his entire 11-year NBA career with the Portland Trailblazers. He has given the team every opportunity to build a championship level squad. But now he wants out.

Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him.

The Miami Heat, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers are three teams that will have interest in exploring trades for Lillard, sources told ESPN.

It is unclear if the Jazz will attempt to bring Lillard back to Utah. The Jazz have the draft assets to do so, but they may not want to spend so much capital on a superstar who will be 33 when the season starts.

The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets.

Lillard had contemplated requesting a trade when he met with the Blazers and general manager Joe Cronin on Monday, but wanted to give them every opportunity to improve the roster as free agency opened so he remained as quiet and supportive as he could this week, sources said. On Friday night he made the decision to ask for a trade.

Lillard has stuck with the franchise that chose him with the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA draft out of Weber State through two seasons in which Portland did not make the postseason following eight consecutive trips. But after the Blazers opted to use their No. 3 pick in last month’s draft on guard Scoot Henderson, the future direction of the franchise was clear.

Should Lillard leave, it will be after 11 seasons in which he made seven All-Star and All-NBA teams and led Portland to a Western Conference finals appearance in 2018-19. He ranks first in Blazers history in both points and 3-pointers and second in assists.

Lillard had a career year last season, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists, but played just 58 games as he sat out the last month. The highlight of Lillard’s season came Feb. 26 against the Houston Rockets when he exploded for 71 points.